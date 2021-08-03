Photo Release

August 3, 2021 Exercising Congress’ oversight function over concessionaires: Sen. Grace Poe, chairperson of the Committee on Public Services, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, says that Congress can exercise its oversight functions over companies that were granted franchises and, as such, can and correct or rectify any anomaly found in the use of their franchises. Poe was defending Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2094 seeking to amend the 85-year-old Commonwealth Act No. 146 otherwise known as the Public Service Act, which is now in the period of interpellation. Poe also agreed with Senator Win Gatchalian that the provision treating the income tax of a concessionaire as an expenditure be deleted. As pointed out by Gatchalian, an expenditure can be passed on to the consumers who would bear the burden, as what has been the practice of the Manila Electric Co. (Meralco). (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)