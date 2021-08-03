Photo Release

August 3, 2021 Marcos defends bill promoting foreign investment: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Economic Affairs, notes that apart from the technology industry, Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1156, which seeks to promote foreign investments, amending Republic Act No. 1042 or the “Foreign Investment Act of 1991”, is expected to attract high value, knowledge-based, creative, digital and even processing and finishing firms which are not labor intensive but are high value and lacking economic landscape in the Philippines. In reply to Sen. Joel Villanueva's queries during a hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 3, 2021, on what other industries the bill aims to encourage to do business in the country, Marcos said, “even while the economy is suffering, the truth is there are sectors in the online industry that are already benefitting, and it would perhaps be best that we regularize and institutionalize these changes. I am all for the policy of greater openness, but it should be accompanied as well by more effective enforcement and regulation." (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)