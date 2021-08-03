Photo Release

August 3, 2021 Regulating purchase, use of vaporized nicotine products: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph G. Recto, during Tuesday’s hybrid plenary session, August 3, 2021, continues his defense of Senate Bill No. 2239 or An Act Regulating the Importation, Manufacture, Sale, Packaging, Distribution, Use and Communication of Vapor Products and Heated Tobacco Products. Recto, replying to the issues raised by Sen. Risa Hontiveros, said the bill recommends that the minimum allowable age a person can use vapor and other heated tobacco products is 18 years old because the age of majority is 18 and at that age, Filipinos can drive a car, go to bars and buy cigarettes. Hontiveros pointed out that Republic Act 11467, which increases excise tax on alcohol and e-cigarettes, limit the age of a person to purchase and use heated tobacco and vapor products at 21 years old. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)