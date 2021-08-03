Photo Release

August 3, 2021 Sotto: Senate ready to convene if needed during ECQ: Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III assures that the Senate, after its session on the night of August 4, is ready to convene and hold sessions if the need arises during the imposition of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila. Given that many of the staff of the Secretariat and Senators’ offices live outside Metro Manila and many of them have to commute going to the Senate, Sotto said the senators decided to suspend the session. “… the reason we are suspending and not adjourning tomorrow night is to give the elbow room to the Senate President that he may call, he may convene any time the sessions if there is an emergency,” Sotto said Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri added that Senate employees might get the COVID-19 virus in limited public transportation, and it will not do justice to the effort to stop the spread of the Delta variant. (Photo by Senate PRIB)