Photo Release

August 3, 2021 Flavored e-cigarettes: Sen. Risa Hontiveros seeks clarification from Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto on a bill he is sponsoring Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Hontiveros focused on three issues during the interpellation period on Senate Bill No. 2239 or the Act Regulating the Importation, Manufacture, Sale, Packaging, Distribution, Use and Communication of Vapor Products and Heated Tobacco Products: 1. the appropriate age for a person to be allowed to use the vaping products and heated products; 2. the removal of the restrictions on flavored vaping products; 3. and the role of the Food and Drugs Administration. “The sale of flavored novel products such as cherry, bubble gum and chocolate marshmallows would appeal to the minors,” Hontiveros said. Under the current law, she explained, only vaping products with plain menthol and plain tobacco flavors are allowed in the market. Hontiveros cited a National Youth Tobacco Survey conducted in the United States in 2020 which noted an increasing proportion of middle and high school e-cigarette users using flavored products. “There is a 20 percent increase, from 68.6 percent in 2019 to 82.5 percent in 2020,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)