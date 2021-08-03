Photo Release

August 3, 2021 Qualifying examination for teachers: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture, says a provision requiring applicants to take a qualifying examination for would-be teachers was included in Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2152, a measure that seeks to enhance the quality of basic education in the Philippines by improving the quality of teachers and school leaders, and strengthening the Teacher Education Council (TEC). According to Gatchalian, the inclusion was based on the inputs of resource persons during the committee hearings on the SBN 2152 wherein those who want to take the education profession have to take a qualifying examination to ensure that only the best of the best would be allowed to take education as their course. “We put that in the bill as a possibility for the TEC to look at and later on recommend so that we will get the best and the most qualified graduates to enter the teaching profession,” Gatchalian said during the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 3, 2021. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)