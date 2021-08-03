Photo Release

August 3, 2021 Cayetano supports Teacher Education Excellence Act: Sen. Pia Cayetano says she supports Senate Bill No. 2152 which seeks to enhance the quality of basic education in the country by improving the quality of teachers and school leaders by establishing centers for excellence for teachers. During the period of interpellation Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Cayetano asked the sponsor of the measure, Sen. Win Gatchalian, about ladderized education, which she pointed out, could possibly be used for teachers’ education. Gatchalian said they did not explicitly include ladderized education in the bill but made it general, “in a sense it covers basic education but did not go specific into the different modalities.” Gatchalian acknowledged that ladderized education is an important program that gives the learner the opportunity to progress in his or her own time. Gatchalian told Cayetano he was open to incorporating ladderized education into the measure with her guidance. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)