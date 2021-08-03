Photo Release

August 3, 2021 Operation of tollways should be restricted to Filipinos: Sen. Francis "Tol" Tolentino asks Sen. Grace Poe, principal sponsor of Senate Bill No. 2094, which seeks to amend the Public Service Act, if she is amenable to a proposal to restrict to Filipino-owned corporations the operation of tollways. During the hybrid plenary session Tuesday, August 3, 2021, Tolentino said he supports the argument that tollways are the backbone of the economy, especially in the Philippines where it is only through expressways like the South Luzon Expressway, Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway, Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway, North Luzon Expressway, and the new Skyway 3 that goods and services are transported. "If this is opened up to 100 percent foreign ownership, we might have some national security implications in the long run, Mr. President. If foreigners control the main arteries of our country, I think even the Department of Transportation and the Toll Regulatory Board would have no greater control on how they maintain, how they repair," Tolentino said. Poe said the bill is really for liberalizing the industries and the opening up of the economy and she will take into consideration a proposed wording or amendment by Tolentino. (Henzberg Austria/ Senate PRIB)