Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Dela Rosa leads bicam ON BFP Modernization bill: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, leads the Senate contingent in the bicameral conference committee hybrid meeting on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1832 and House Bill No. 7406 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. The bill seeks to help the BFP pursue its mandate of promoting public safety by saving lives and protecting property in times of emergencies. The bicameral conference committee was reconvened after the original committee report was not ratified by the Senate because of the provision creating and allowing the BFP security and protection unit to carry firearms. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)