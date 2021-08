Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Second Bicam for the BFP Modernization Bill: The second Bicameral Conference Committee Meeting on the disagreeing provisions of the BFP Modernization Bill (Senate Bill No. 1832 and House Bill No. 7406) was adjourned at noon today. The bicam report is being prepared for signing of the conferrees from both houses of Congress and intended to be presented for ratification at the Senate plenary today.