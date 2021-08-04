Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Gatchalian on teacher training: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture and sponsor of Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2152, continues to sponsor the measure Wednesday, August 4, 2021. SBN 2152 seeks to enhance the quality of basic education in the country by improving the quality of teachers and school leaders through the establishment of centers for excellence for teachers, “The heart and soul of this bill are the teachers and this bill will put focus on how they will be educated, and succeedingly, how they will be trained. This bill aims to make the teacher life continuum seamless, from college to their experience in basic education and their experience in teaching as well as moving forward in their pursuit of life-long learning,” Gatchalian explained. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)