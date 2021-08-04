Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Retirement benefits of DFA officials: Sen. Panfilo Lacson takes the cudgel for retiring Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) officials when he discovered that while ambassadors are receiving P180,000 a month, they only receive P25,000 retirement benefits. Lacson, during Wednesday's hybrid plenary session, August 4, 2021, asked that a bill tackling the retirement benefits of DFA officials, if there's any, be included in the priority legislation. Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel "Migz" F. Zubiri said he would try to locate the bill so that it can be prioritized in the scheduling at the committee level. Sen. Richard Gordon earlier filed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2237 or An Act Establishing the Foreign Service Retirement Program under the Government Service Insurance System (GSIS), Implementing Section 62 of Republic Act 7157 also known as the Foreign Service Act of 1991. The bill has been referred to the Committee on Government Corporations and Public Enterprises. "I was also told that there are two bills filed in the House of Representatives. I'm just wondering if there is also a pending bill filed in the Senate and to which committee it was referred… I think it's quite unconscionable for a retired ambassador to be receiving only P25,000 a month. And I was told also that there are only 400 retired ambassadors," Lacson said.