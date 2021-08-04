Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Senate to tackle BARMM elections bill on Aug 23: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino agrees with Majority Leader Juan Miguel ‘Migz’ F. Zubiri that Sen. Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and the ministers of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) should be given time to sit down "to iron out some kinks and other details” before the chamber proceed to the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2214 or the bill seeking to reset the regular elections in BARMM. Tolentino, sponsor of the measure and chairman of the Committee on Local Government, during Wednesday’s plenary session, also reminded his colleagues that when session resumes on August 23 after the lockdown, the Commission on Elections would only have 39 days to craft the necessary rules and procedures, print the ballots, and all other allied administrative exercises for the BARMM elections. “But I totally agree with the Majority Leader that this impasse going to the enhanced community quarantine, should be taken advantage of by my kababayan, Senator Lacson and the BARMM leadership to sit down and to iron out some conflicting, some issues that perhaps, would pave the way for a better, clearer resolution of this measure,” Tolentino said, August 4, 2021. Lacson assured the body that there is no intention to delay the interpellation although the meeting set with the BARMM officials this afternoon did not push through. (Photo by Senate PRIB)