Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Villanueva defends Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act: Sen. Joel Villanueva, chairman of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, entertains questions from his colleagues during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2234 or the Act Creating the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos, Defining its Powers and Functions of Government Agencies Related to Overseas Employment and Migration Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Villanueva presented the list of departments to be merged into the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos and its corresponding budgets upon inquiry from Sen. Panfilo “Ping” Lacson. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)