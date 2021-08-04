Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Zubiri wants Comelec to answer queries on BARMM polls postponement: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri wants the Commission on Elections (Comelec) officials invited when the chamber resumes plenary discussion on Senate Bill No. 2214 seeking to reset the first regular elections in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). According to Zubiri, the Senate could suspend the rules and ask the Comelec what would happen if Congress decides to postpone or not postpone the BARMM elections. “I think that will be for the benefit of all our colleagues and then we can move forward from there. We can make a decision on what to do next. What would be the next step to be able to complete the process of this measure,” Zubiri said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, August 4, 2021.(Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)