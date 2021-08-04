Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Substituting Foreign Investments Bill: Sen. Imee Marcos, chairperson of the Committee on Economic Affairs, moves that she be allowed to file a new bill in substitution to Senate Bill No. (SBN) 1156 under Committee Report No. 20, or An Act Promoting Foreign Investments, Amending Thereby Republic Act No. 1042, otherwise known as the Foreign Investment Act of 1991. Marcos explained that SBN 1156 was filed in November 2019, long before the Corporate Recovery and Tax Incentives for Enterprises (CREATE) Act was enacted into law. “It does not take into consideration many concerns, for example of our Minority Leader (Franklin Drilon), that are already taken up by the Retail Trade Law or the upcoming Public Services Act. So, I am recommending that a substitute bill, or if it is better procedure to go straight to the committee amendments, during which all clarificatory questions from our fellow senators will be entertained thoroughly,” Marcos said during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)