Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Strengthen domestic labor market: Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan expresses hope that one day the country would have job generation locally and that the serious problems of exploitation, abuse, discrimination, and the social cost of being separated from families would be a thing of the past, during the plenary discussion on Senate Bill No. 2234 or the bill seeking the creation of a dedicated department for overseas Filipinos, Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Pangilinan said he will introduce an amendment that will strengthen the domestic labor market and also expressed support for the provision on the mandatory review where the oversight committee would evaluate on the need for the continued existence of the department for overseas Filipinos after 10 years. “So this is also part of the intent, and this is the intent of the legislation, of Congress, that we look to the day that we will abolish the department precisely because the jobs are now available locally, the pay locally is likewise competitive, the compensation benefits are likewise vastly improved and therefore, people would rather stay and work here than go abroad,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)