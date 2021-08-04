Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Creating Security, Protection Unit in BFP: Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session, August 4, 2021, seeks clarification on the amendment to a bill which seeks to strengthen and modernize the Bureau of Fire Protection. The amendment, a new provision that creates the Security and Protection Unit (SPU), was introduced during the bicameral conference committee meeting earlier. Replying to Drilon, Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa said SPU will be composed of not more than 14 personnel comprised of two team leaders with a rank of at least Fire Inspector. SPU members will also undergo neuro-psychological examination and that they will be equipped with handguns, body armors and body cameras and provide security and protection to fellow firefighters. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)