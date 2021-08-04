Photo Release

August 4, 2021 BFP Modernization Act ratified: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, chairman of the Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, presents the bicameral committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1832 and House Bill No. 7406 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act during the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, August 4, 2021. Dela Rosa, who described the report as the "best reconciled version" of the BFP modernization bill, said the committee had a lengthy and extensive discussion regarding the creation and the composition of the Security and Protection Unit (SPU) but was able to reach an agreement after they included in the bill the specific number of BFP personnel for SPU in order to limit the authority of the BFP on the issuance of firearms, requiring SPU members to undergo firearms handling and neuropsychological examination, before their appointment to the unit. They would also be required to undergo periodic training. “After the comprehensive deliberation, the bicameral committee approved the final reconciled bill that will guarantee not only the modernization of our country’s firefighting authority but also the welfare of every Filipino,” Dela Rosa said. The bicameral conference committee report was adopted by the chamber with 14 affirmative votes, four negative votes and two abstentions. (Voltaire Domingo/Senate PRIB)