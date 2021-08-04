Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Koko abstains in BFP Modernization Bill voting: Sen. Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during Wednesday’s hybrid plenary session August 4, 2021, abstains in the voting on the bicameral conference committee report which harmonized the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1832 and House Bill No. 7406 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act. Pimentel, seeking clarification on the provision providing firearms for Security and Protection Unit (SPU) that will provide security to fellow firefighters, said there should be no changes in protocol during fire incidents where policemen give protection to firefighters and secure the perimeter. Aside from Pimentel, Sen. Risa Hontiveros also abstained while 14 senators voted for the approval of the report and four others rejected it. Those who voted against the report were Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon, President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto, Senators Francis Pangilinan and Nancy Binay. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)