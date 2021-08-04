Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Clarification: Sen. Pia Cayetano clarifies the statement she made Tuesday, August 3, 2021 during the period of interpellation on Senate Bill No. 2152 or the Teacher Education Excellence Act. “I asked how they would encourage the non-teaching professionals to join the teaching profession and the example I gave was those who had previously practiced their profession but are now either full-time mothers or fathers or have a business that runs by itself. There was no intention to say that the requirement is that you have to practice. It was simply acknowledging that these professionals may and should be encouraged to join the teaching profession and not have so many requirements,” Cayetano said in response to Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino's query on the issue during the hybrid session Wednesday, August 4, 2021. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)