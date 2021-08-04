Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Recto’s no vote on BFP Modernization: Senate President Pro-Tempore Ralph Recto votes against the ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1832 and House Bill No. 7406 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act during a hybrid plenary session Wednesday, August 4, 2021. “Mr. President, I am in favor of the BFP modernization but against arming the BFP; it will be a misplaced priority and, therefore, I vote no,” Recto explained. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)