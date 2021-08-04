Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Senate suspends session for ECQ: Senate President Vicente Sotto III bangs the gavel to suspend the Senate session until 3:00 pm of Monday, August 23, after the lifting of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila. Sotto said the suspension is subject to reconvening at an earlier date as may be determined by him as Senate President, in consultation with the Majority Leader and the Minority Leader. During the session Wednesday, August 4, 2021, the Senate discussed Senate Bill No. (SBN) 2152 or the Teacher Education Excellence Act, SBN 2234 or the Department of Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos bill, SBN 1156 or the amendments to the Foreign Investment Act, and ratified the bicameral conference committee report on the Bureau of Fire Protection Modernization Act. (Photo by Senate PRIB)