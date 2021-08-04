Photo Release

August 4, 2021 Risa maintains support for BFP Modernization: Sen. Risa Hontiveros stresses that while she abstained in the vote for the ratification of the bicameral conference committee report on Senate Bill No. 1832 or the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act, her support for BFP modernization remains. During the hybrid plenary session Wednesday, August 4, 2021, Hontiveros said she signed the bicameral report to express support for BFP modernization while maintaining her reservation to the arming of firefighters. “I wish to place on record in plenary, as I did during the bicam proceedings earlier today that my objection to firefighters carrying arms remains. This is unfortunately not cured by limiting their number or imposing criteria or standards. The global evidence and debate simply do not support the proposition that emergency services personnel, including firefighters, should carry arms,” Hontiveros said. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)