Photo Release

August 5, 2021 Manila: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks to the press at the National Bureau of Investigation headquarters, with NBI director for Investigative Service Vicente De Guzman III, 7 Jan. 2011. Gatchalian said that there’s a great possibility that hackers managed to cart away hundreds of millions of pesos since last year based on the complaints of netizens alone who left messages in the senator’s official social media accounts to relay their similar experience with that of the lawmaker last week. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN