Photo Release

August 5, 2021 Gatchalian presides over EdCom TWG: Sen. Win Gatchalian, chairman of the Committee on Basic Education, Arts and Culture presides over a hybrid technical working group meeting on Senate Joint Resolution No. 10 Thursday, August 5, 2021. The resolution seeks to create a Congressional Oversight Committee on Education to review and assess the Philippine education system (EDCOM 2). Earlier, Gatchalian said the education system is lagging behind education standards as evidenced by the students’ poor performance in international assessments they participated in. He said a review of the education system is long overdue. Senate Joint Resolution 10 was introduced by Senators Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, Gatchalian, Grace Poe, Joel Villanueva and Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)