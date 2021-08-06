Photo Release

August 6, 2021 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian at the Senate during a plenary session, 4 Aug. 2021. Gatchalian urged the Department of Budget and Management (DBM), Department of Finance (DOF), and Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to leave no stone unturned in combing every possible source of funds for short-term jobs or financial assistance to workers who will be displaced in the re-imposition of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) starting today, August 6. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN