Photo Release

August 8, 2021 Barili, Cebu: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks to local officials during Barili's founding anniversary, 23 July 2021. The lawmaker has pressed for the importance of sustained accessibility for helplines of authorities as the re-imposition of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) could again trigger a surge in domestic violence. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN