Photo Release

August 9, 2021 Barili, Cebu: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks to local officials during Barili's founding anniversary, 23 July 2021. Gatchalian seeks a more aggressive and efficient implementation of the “Child Find System” (CFS) to identify, locate, and evaluate more learners with disabilities who are not receiving basic education services. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN