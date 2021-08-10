Photo Release

August 10, 2021 Valenzuela City: Senator Win Gatchalian uses ValTrace, the city government's contact tracing app, upon entering a school, 5 Oct 2020 file. As of late, only the cities of Valenzuela, Antipolo, Mandaluyong, Pasig, Quezon, and the municipality of Taytay have unified their use of their contact tracing applications to boost efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic, prompting Senator Gatchalian to call on the national government to establish a unified contact tracing system in the country. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN