Photo Release

August 11, 2021 Valenzuela City: Along with local and education officials, Senator Win Gatchalian listens to a parent at her house as the lawmaker viststs houses to personally observe the historic opening of the previous school year amid the pandemic, 5 Oct 2020 file. Gatchalian file Senate Bill No. 1794 that seeks to make the internet safer for kids by imposing responsibilities to internet service providers (ISPs), which include blocking any form of access to child pornography. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN