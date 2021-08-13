Photo Release

August 13, 2021 Cebu City: Senate Energy Committee Chairperson Senator Win Gatchalian gestures during his talk before representatives from Visayan transportation cooperatives, 31 July 2021. Gatchalian in a recent statement said that the Department of Energy (DOE) needs to ensure that the Grid Operating and Maintenance Program (GOMP) is followed to avoid a repeat of the unplanned and forced outages, as the Malampaya goes for a 20-day maintenance shutdown this October. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN