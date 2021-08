Photo Release

August 16, 2021 Legazpi City, Albay: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks at a press conference in this city, 14 March 2021. Gatchalian pressed for the establishment of a centralized database system of all fully-vaccinated individuals for better monitoring especially in the wake of reports that some residents had booster shots even with the limited supply of vaccines in the country. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN