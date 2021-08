Photo Release

August 17, 2021 Cebu City: Senator Win Gatchalian speaks to the local media during his Balitang Win press conference, 16 July 2021. The Senate Energy Committee chairperson in a recent statement said that as early as now, the Department of Energy should identify solutions and undertake steps to ensure there will be no brownouts during the 2022 elections. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN