Photo Release

August 18, 2021 Drilon questions DOH's Covid-19 fund transfer to DBM: Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon expresses apprehension over the “unsupported and undocumented” transfer of the Department of Health (DOH) Covid-19 budget amounting to P42 billion to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) – Procurement Service which, he says, comprises the biggest chunk of the mismanaged P67 billion Covid-19 funds. “These raise red flags as these are unaccounted, unliquidated transfers. These are the most susceptible to corruption as they easily become invisible. Just a reminder. The pandemic is not an excuse to disregard procurement laws and transparency in the use of public funds,” Drilon said during the Senate inquiry on the 2020 COA report and other issues related to budget utilization of the DOH, particularly its Covid-19 expenditures Wednesday, August 18, 2021. Drilon said he also wanted to know about the huge unobligated allotment of P11.89 billion. He said DOH had failed to spend the P11.89 billion allotted for special risk allowance and active hazard duty, hiring of emergency workers, hiring of human resource for the health personnel for the DOH, continuous covid-19 laboratory testing, Covid-19 emergency response and procurement of vaccines. “It appears to me that the DOH tried to mask its unobligation rate and its inefficiency by transferring P42 billion to the Procurement Service of the DBM. In effect, this fund transfer minimized on paper the DOH underspending of covid-19 funds,” Drilon added. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)