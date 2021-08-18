Photo Release

August 18, 2021 We are here to listen: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during the Blue Ribbon Committee investigation on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other issues related to the budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH) Wednesday, August 18, 2021, asks the DOH to clarify issues that were raised by the COA in its report, particularly the P214 million worth of allowances that were paid to “unqualified recipients” and the alleged non-payment of benefits to public and private healthcare workers including meal, transportation, accommodation and special risks allowances as well as insurance coverages. “We are here to listen to the DOH. We want to give them time and opportunity to speak up and explain the information that we have gathered. Again, we just want to know where the taxpayers’ hard-earned money, a phrase that holds more water during this period of national emergency, was spent,” Villanueva said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)