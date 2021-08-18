Photo Release

August 18, 2021 Hospital Frontliners Act: Sen. Francis Pangilinan, during Wednesday’s Blue Ribbon Committee investigation on the 2020 Commission on Audit report and other issues involving the budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), especially its expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, decries the sufferings being experienced by the country’s health frontliners through many gaps of the healthcare system from working long hours, lack of proper protective personal equipment and not receiving proper compensation. For these, Pangilinan said he filed Hospitals Frontliners Act bill to ensure the disbursement and the appropriation of funds for services already rendered (but the fund has not been obligated and therefore has been returned to the Treasury) and prompt, proper distribution of benefits for healthcare workers during public health emergencies. “The proposed measure we seek to legislate are benefits and compensation that were provided but failed to be disbursed under Bayanihan law 2. We propose six permanent benefits for frontline health workers: special risk allowances for every month in the duration of the national emergency; active hazard pay within 25% of the daily salaries on top of the hazard pay; assumption of all medical expenses of public and private health workers in case of exposure to the disease; compensation for public and private health workers who have contracted the disease in the line of duty equivalent to the following: P50,000 for mild cases or moderate cases, P100,000 for severe cases, and P1 million will be given to direct beneficiaries in case of death. We include free life insurance, accommodation, transportation, and meals under the national state of emergency. And of course, provisions for PPEs and free and regular testing,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)