Photo Release

August 18, 2021 Hontiveros asks DOH to explain failure to spend funds appropriated by Congress: Sen. Risa Hontiveros raises three concerns during the Senate investigation on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other issues related to budget utilization of the Department of Health, particularly its Covid-19 expenditures Wednesday, August 18, 2021. “First, I want to ask about the P42-billion fund transfer for COVID-19 programs. This money was provided to the implementing agencies without a memorandum of agreement and other documents. Were the programs implemented and how were they implemented? There is money, but do we know where it went?” Hontiveros pointed out. She said that while nearly P12 billion was set aside for benefits like the special risk allowance and active hazard duty pay, this fund had remained unused, health care workers used their own money because they were not covered by hazard pay and risk allowance. Worse, she said, health care workers who contracted Covid-19 had not received their due compensation although they had complied with all the requirements. Lastly, Hontiveros said she wanted to know why DOH had P95 million worth of expired drugs. She noted the DOH had a problem with this bulk supply of perishable drugs in their warehouses, and the COA audit showed that it still had not solved it. “Today is exactly 521 days since community quarantine was first imposed in the Philippines. The COVID case is sizzling because of the new variants. Vaccines are still lacking. The "Ber months" are near, but there is still no certainty as to when the new and better normal will actually be. It is against this backdrop of rising uncertainty that cold hard facts are being revealed about the way the DOH spent or failed to spend the funds appropriated by Congress,” Hontiveros stressed. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)