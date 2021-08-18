Photo Release

August 18, 2021 COA is only doing its mandate: Sen. Pia Cayetano maintains that it is the duty of the Commission on Audit (COA) to do what it has to do and it is expected from government agencies to provide clarity on the commission’s findings. During the virtual inquiry of the Blue Ribbon Committee on the 2020 COA report and other issues related to the budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH) Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Cayetano cited Article IX-D, Sec. 3 of the Constitution which states that no law shall be passed exempting any entity of the government or its subsidiaries in any guise whatever, or any investment of public funds, from the jurisdiction of the Commission on Audit. “COA did its job. It’s their duty. There is no going around it. We cannot declare that they should not be doing that. That is what they are mandated to do,” Cayetano explained. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)