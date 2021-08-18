Photo Release

August 18, 2021 COA report should prompt DOH to improve: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. expresses dismay over reports of alleged misspending of funds allocated to address problems brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the non-payment of allowances for health care workers, the issue of expired medicines, and the non-acquisition of needed equipment and materials despite the presence of funds. During the virtual inquiry of the Blue Ribbon Committee into the Commission on Audit (COA) findings on the utilization of COVID-19 funds by the Department of Health (DOH), Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Revilla said he views the problems unearthed by COA as a means for DOH to improve itself and an opportunity to better serve the public. "I am rooting for DOH — from its Secretary to the lowest ranking DOH employee and all healthcare workers. I know all of you are doing your best and working hard during this pandemic. Instead of being discouraged and demoralized, let’s be encouraged and energized to work together," Revilla said. (Photo by O/S Revilla)