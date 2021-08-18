Photo Release

August 18, 2021 ‘This is not just negligence, it’s a criminal act!’: Sen. Grace Poe, during a virtual investigation of the Blue Ribbon Committee Wednesday, August 18, 2021, on the 2020 COA report and other issues involving the budget utilization of the Department of Health (DOH), especially its expenditures related to the fight against COVID-19, recalls that the Ombudsman ordered last year the preventive suspension of eight PhilHealth executives and five Department of Health officials for various offenses related to the use of people's money during the pandemic. Poe asked whether Health Secretary Francisco Duque III should also be suspended if the same judgment is to be applied as those of the PhilHealth executives. “The fact that we can’t even go out of our homes, are we happy with what is happening? Or the medical frontliners happy with what is happening to them? Somebody must be held accountable... It's very simple, Mr. Chair, P11.89 billion of unobligated allotment for hazard pay and special risk allowance is not accounted for. This is not just a simple negligence as they once said, this is a criminal act!” Poe said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)