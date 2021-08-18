Photo Release

August 18, 2021 Marcos wants breakdown of funds flagged by COA: Sen. Imee R. Marcos asks the Department of Health and the Department of Budget and Management to submit a breakdown of the P11.89 billion flagged by the Commission on Audit in its 2020 report. During the virtual inquiry of the Blue Ribbon Commitee, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Marcos said what is most alarming financially about this matter was the fact that the unobligated amount of P11.89 billion was not only nationally-funded but also largely borrowed. Marcos said the two agencies should submit in the next hearing the proper listing and breakdown of the composition of said funds and the corresponding status. Health Secretary Francisco Duque III agreed to comply with the request of the senator. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)