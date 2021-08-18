Photo Release

August 18, 2021 Allow COA reports to guide gov’t agencies: Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri defends state auditors during the Senate inquiry on the 2020 Commission on Audit (COA) report and other issues related to the budget utilization of the Department of Health, particularly its Covid-19 expenditures Wednesday, August 18, 2021 “In defense of COA. 1. It is a Constitutional body and 2. Its mandate is to be the state auditor for all the funds of the three branches of government. This is essential for good governance. Without the state auditors then all hell will break loose,” Zubiri said. He said COA is a great deterrent for people who wish to be corrupt or for those who used to mismanage public funds. He said resident auditors ensure that there are no malfeasance, misfeasance, mismanagement and poor governance of the “funds given by the people” to government agencies. “We are not here to tell the DOH down. We are here to help the DOH. We are here to help guide them, particularly this budget season on how we can spend the money efficiently, effectively. Allow these COA reports to be used as a tool, as a guide on how we can improve our agencies,” Zubiri added. Earlier, COA stated in its 2020 annual audit report that the DOH had deficiencies worth around ₱67 billion that can be attributed to non-compliance with pertinent laws and regulations. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)