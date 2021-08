Photo Release

August 19, 2021 Pasay City: Senate Committee on Energy chairman Senator Win Gatchalian leads a hearing on the proposed 2021 budget of the Department of Energy at the Senate, 13 Oct. 2020. Gatchalian said the government should continue pouring in funds for COVID-19 response measures addressing the ongoing health crisis as well as income and job generation programs in the proposed P5.024-trillion national budget next year. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN