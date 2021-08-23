Photo Release

August 23, 2021 Sta. Maria, Laguna: Senator Win Gatchalian visits the town of Sta. Maria in Laguna for the inauguration of its new and improved municipal hall, 7 July 2021. The lawmaker filed a bill that seeks to allow struggling young students access to a free national remedial program, especially those young learners who are lagging academically, and those who are at and marginally above the minimum level of mastery required in Language, Mathematics, and Science. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN