Photo Release

August 23, 2021 Opportunities for the few: Sen. Richard Gordon, during a hybrid plenary session Monday, August 23, 2021, points out that the legal bases for issuing Department Order No. 2018-019 of the Department of Transportation (DOTR) are the Clean Air Act and the need to ensure the road worthiness of a vehicle. However, Gordon observed that the DOTR was playing favorites when it accredited few testing centers, prompting the people to queue in long lines while others had to travel long distance to get their vehicles tested. “That is really oppressive for the people. The DOTR failed to live to its purpose. It appears that what the department was doing is not in pursuit of equal opportunities but opportunities for the few,” Gordon said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)