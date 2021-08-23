Photo Release

August 23, 2021 Villanueva on resumption of mandatory PMVIC testing: Sen. Joel Villanueva, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, August 23, 2021, asks Sen. Grace Poe if the issues surrounding the private motor vehicle inspection center (PMVIC) have already been addressed. Villanueva raised the question following a privilege speech of Poe regarding the recent decision of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to once again make PMVIC testing mandatory. Villanueva asked Poe if the issues, particularly on the cost of testing, access to test centers and the selection process of PMVIC concessionaires, were addressed by the LTO before the agency decided to make testing mandatory in some areas last month. Poe responded in the negative. “Clearly the question and problems raised during our hearing were not addressed,” Villanueva said, referring to the hearing of the Committee on Public Services on the PMVIC issues last February. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)