Photo Release

August 23, 2021 Rationalize vaccine distribution: Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara agrees with colleagues that the distribution of anti-COVID 19 vaccines should be rationalized among the regions in the country. Angara said that since the virus has mutated to Delta variant, it has “changed the games” in terms of achieving a herd immunity from 70 percent to 80 to 90 percent. “Given the state of our state coffers, perhaps there is some quick action we can do with respect to procuring more vaccines at the soonest possible time, whether it's a supplemental budget or a Bayanihan-type of procurement... because I think therein lies the salvation of the jobs that were lost, of the companies that are closing, of the schools that are closing, of the hospitals that are having a hard time staying in business because they have more than one year arrears from PhilHealth,” Angara said. The Senate resumed its hybrid plenary session Monday, August 23, 2021, after a two-week lockdown during the enhanced community quarantine. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)