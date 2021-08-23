Photo Release

August 23, 2021 Gov’t inadequacy in fight vs. Covid-19: Sen. Francis Pangilinan, during Monday’s hybrid plenary session, August 23, 2021, says that while it is true the public must cooperate in the fight against COVID-19, it is also true the government is inadequate in contact tracing. Because of this, Pangilinan said no one knows who are the carriers and who have been contacted. He said that presently, the ratio of contact tracing in the country is 1:5, when it should be 1:37. Also, the country is doing 50,000 testing a day while Indonesia is doing 160,000 a day. “So it's true that we need the cooperation of the public. But we need the IATF to address seriously, not this type of intervention... without these effective testing and tracing, (the virus) would indeed spread because we didn’t know who should be isolated, and then, there are those asymptomatic who walk around the streets,” Pangilinan said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)