Photo Release

August 23, 2021 Pia supports Domestic Administrative Adoption Act: Sen. Pia Cayetano expresses support for Senate Bill No. 1933 seeking to establish the rules and policies on the domestic administrative adoption proceeding of Filipino, Monday, August 23, 2021. Cayetano thanked Sen. Risa Hontiveros, sponsor of the bill, for adopting all her recommendations and for the very fruitful and lengthy discussion with her staff on the said measure. Cayetano also said she will manifest in detail her support during the period of amendments and will be happy to support Hontiveros in defending this version of the bill. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)